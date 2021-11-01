Moderna booster shots available at Bismarck Event Center clinics

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

Moderna booster shots are being distributed at three clinics on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health unit is holding the clinics at the Bismarck Event Center, but there are a few things you need to know before you go.

Health officials say it doesn’t matter if your first two doses of the vaccine were from Moderna or Pfizer as long as it’s been six months since your second dose. If you’ve had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago or earlier, you are also eligible for the booster.

This first round of booster shots is intended for people 65 and older, for people 18 to 64 if you’re at high risk for COVID or if you live or work in an environment with exposure to COVID.

Appointment times are available on Tuesday between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and again from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To make an appointment for the booster shot, you can call BBPH at 701-355-1540.