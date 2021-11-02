Moderna, Pfizer booster shots available at clinic Saturday in Williston

Western Dakota is holding a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Saturday in Williston for both the Pfizer and Moderna shots.
The clinic will be held at 1321 West Dakota Parkway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Primary doses of the vaccine and flu shots are also available.
The booster shots are available for the following people:
- 65 years old and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To book an appointment, you can call 701-572-7711 or use the Trinity Health Patient Portal. Patients are asked to bring their ID, insurance card and vaccination card.