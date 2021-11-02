Coronavirus
Moderna, Pfizer booster shots available at clinic Saturday in Williston

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Western Dakota is holding a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Saturday in Williston for both the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

The clinic will be held at 1321 West Dakota Parkway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Primary doses of the vaccine and flu shots are also available.

The booster shots are available for the following people:

  • 65 years old and older
  • Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
  • Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
  • Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To book an appointment, you can call 701-572-7711 or use the Trinity Health Patient Portal. Patients are asked to bring their ID, insurance card and vaccination card.

