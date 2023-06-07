BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Montana man has been killed after a head-on collision between two vehicles this morning, about 14 miles northwest of Watford City.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:40 a.m., a Kia Optima was traveling westbound on McKenzie County Road 10 when it entered the eastbound lane. A second vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, swerved right to avoid the Optima, but the Optima also swerved right in an attempt to re-enter the westbound lane. This resulted in the Silverado striking the Optima head-on. After the collision, the Optima entered the north ditch and rolled.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado (a 31-year-old male from Williston) suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Optima, a 28-year-old male from Sidney, MT, was ejected from the vehicle, where he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.