A Sidney, Montana man was seriously injured Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash near Cartwright in Mckenzie County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man was heading south on County Road 16 around 8:00 p.m., when he apparently missed a curve in the roadway. He lost control of the motorcycle, entered a ditch and rolled.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Sidney, Montana with what the patrol calls serious, life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.