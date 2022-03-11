(AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Montana woman and accused her of using her in-laws’ Bismarck bank account and their identities to make a $134,000 payment on a home.

Fifty-six-year-old Carol Feist, of Whitehall, is charged with bank and wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. The indictment states that Feist called the Bismarck bank in October 2021 and claimed to be her mother-in-law, Johanna Feist, and used Johanna and Andrew Feist’s bank account information to arrange a $134,000 wire transfer to a title company in Helena, Montana.

Court documents do no list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.