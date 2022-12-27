WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported a head-on vehicle collision occurring in McKenzie County on Monday that resulted in the death of a Montana woman.

According to a report released by the NDHP, at approximately 6:29 p.m. on December 26, a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Highway 85 (approximately 6 miles south of Williston) when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The vehicle entered the southbound lanes and struck a Ram 5500 traveling southbound head-on.

Th driver of the ram, a 31-year-old man from McPherson, Kansas, was uninjured. The driver of the Ford F-150 — a 61-year-old woman from Sidney, Montana — was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased on the spot.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP. The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.