Month of the Military Child celebrated at North Dakota Capitol

Servicemembers, alongside Gov. Doug Burgum, celebrated Month of the Military Child at the North Dakota Capitol Building on Thursday.

Each April, military children are recognized for the role they play in the armed forces community and the daily sacrifices they make.

Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger established Month of the Military in 1986, and it’s been celebrated ever since.

“We are deeply grateful to military children who serve right alongside their Service Member parents and other family members. Their commitment, sacrifice and unconditional support of our troops is truly inspirational,” Burgum said on Twitter.

The North Dakota National Guard posted on Facebook, thanking everyone who was able to join them at the Capitol and to all military kids.

A common way to show support is wearing purple on Purple Up Day, which is a visible way to show support for military children. The Guard says this year’s Purple Up Day is April 15.