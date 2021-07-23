Moorhead man dies from injuries suffered in house fire

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was injured in a Moorhead house fire earlier this week has died.

The victim, 62-year-old Robert Blue, of Moorhead, died Wednesday at a Fargo hospital. Moorhead police are investigating the cause of death.

The fire was reported by someone walking by the house shortly after noon Tuesday. Police evacuated a daycare provider and several children who were at the house. They were not injured.

The home is only used as a daycare and no one lives there.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which appears to have started in a second-floor kitchen.

