MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot Police have released a few more details on the shooting Sunday night that left one person dead and another injured.

Police say around 8:44 p.m., December 24, officers responded to a southwest Minot apartment complex for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old Minot man deceased and a 40-year-old Minot woman injured during the incident.

The woman was taken to Trinity Hospital for treatment of her injuries. There’s no word on her condition.

A suspect was located at the scene of the shooting and taken into custody. The 39-year-old Surrey man is charged with one count of Murder (Class AA Felony) and one count of Attempted Murder (Class A Felony). He is being held at the Ward County Jail.

Minot Police say the alleged shooter and the victims knew each other.

The investigation remains ongoing.