BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck Police court affidavit is shedding additional light on a shooting Monday that injured one man and resulted in the arrest of Joe Laster-Sims on charges of attempted murder.

An affidavit is usually submitted to help establish probable cause for arresting and charging someone in a police investigation.

According to the affidavit, police responded to the 400 block of North 19th Street in the Hay Creek Mobile Home Park for a report of a shooting on January 16 around 12:40 a.m.

When they arrived, Jessica Sims told police her husband, Joe Laster-Sims, shot Mathew Lenoir in the hand and leg.

Sims told police she and Lenoir were once boyfriend and girlfriend while she was still married to, but separated from, Laster-Sims.

According to the affidavit, she had left her phone at a friend’s residence in the mobile home park and went to retrieve it with Lenoir around 11:00 p.m., January 15. She and Lenoir stayed at the friend’s home for about an hour and started to leave. As they were outside walking to Sims’ car, Laster-Sims pulled up and got out of his car, according to the affidavit.

Laster-Sims walked up to his wife’s car on the passenger side and allegedly reached in and fired a gun, hitting Lenoir twice.

According to the affidavit, Sims got out of the passenger side of her car, ran around to the driver’s side, pushed the wounded Lenoir toward the passenger seat and drove off as her husband chased behind in his car. As she neared Century Avenue, she called 9-1-1 and, soon, Laster-Sims ended the chase and drove away.

During the investigation, Laster-Sims was located in a Jamestown Walmart parking lot and detained by Jamestown Police.

Investigators briefly spoke with Laster-Sims who reportedly said he and his wife were separated mainly because each of them cheated on the other. According to the affidavit, when he was asked about his relationship with Mathew Lenoir, Laster-Sims invoked his right to remain silent and speak only with an attorney. At that point, questioning ended.

According to the affidavit, investigators said, based on the facts and circumstances up to that point, there was probable cause to charge Joe Laster-Sims with terrorizing, aggravated assault and attempted murder.

Laster-Sims is currently being held at Burleigh Morton Detention Center.