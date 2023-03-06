WATFORD CITY (KXNET) — Watford City Police are releasing additional details in their investigation into shots fired in the community February 14.

At that time, police responded to initial reports of a shooting around 5:00 p.m., in the 500 block of 2nd Street Northeast.

Over the course of the last two weeks, police have learned there were two related shooting incidents on February 14 and have put together a timeline of events related to the shootings. They have also been able to detain and interview adult and juvenile suspects during the investigation.

According to police, the first shooting took place around 4:09 p.m., at a roundabout at Wolf Den Parkway and Fox Hills Parkway South. In that incident, at least 1 round was fired, which struck a vehicle. The shot fired would have been in the direction of the Watford City High School, Fox Hills Elementary School and Fox Hills Village.

Then, around 4:59 p.m., the same day, three rounds were fired in the 500 block of 2nd Street Northeast. Those shots were fired at a residence, police say. No one was injured and no damages were done.

During the investigation, charges related to the shootings have been filed against three juveniles. Further charges against adult suspects may come later. The names of all individuals involved will not be released due to aspects of Marsy’s Law and the protection of juvenile information.

Police believe the shootings appear to an isolated incident directly related to those involved and that there is no danger to the public.

Marsy’s Law is a victim’s right law in North Dakota that advises crime victims of their rights under the law. Cards listing those rights are typically given to victims by law enforcement officers responding at the time of the incident or afterward as soon as possible.

Among those rights: You have the right to prevent disclosure of information or records that reasonably could be used to locate or harass you or your family, or which disclose confidential information about you, and to be notified of any request for such information.