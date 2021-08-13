More evidence presented in Isaak trial, including shell casings, notes found in planner

The state continued to make its case against Chad Isaak. Brooke Williams has been following the trial all day.

Thursday, we heard quite a bit about the physical evidence against Isaak.

Friday, we continued to learn more about that evidence — including a sample taken from Isaak’s truck that tested presumptive positive for blood.

That’s one element that’s been missing from the case so far. For such a violent crime, we’ve heard little about the blood evidence, and the state sought to provide an explanation for that.

“I believe that Chad Isaak killed those four people at RJR,” said

And on day eight of trial testimony, the state set out to prove it — laying out items found in Isaak’s home.

“How many shell casings were found in that sock?” asked Prosecuting Attorney Karlei Neufeld.

“Nine,” said Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Pat Helfrich.

“When you saw there were nine shell casings, was that number significant to you?” asked Neufeld.

“Yes, it was,” Helfrich replied.

“Why?” said Neufeld.

“Through the investigation, it was learned nine rounds were fired at the RJR scene,” said Helfrich.

“So you’ve not read the autopsy report in this case I presume?” said Defense Attorney Bruce Quick.

“No, I have not,” said Helfrich.

“And you would not know then what Dr. Massello says about the potential rounds fired in this case?” asked Quick.

“I do not,” said Helfrich.

“Would it surprise you that it’s not nine?” said Quick.

“It would not,” Helfrich replied.

The state then shifted focus to Isaak’s office, discussing notes and appointments found in a planner.

“What does that notation say?” asked Defense Attorney Luke Heck.

“I believe it says Stay RJR Me,” BCI Special Agent Scott Voeltz replied.

“It’s later in the evening on a Friday. It obviously was important enough for someone to document that,” said Voeltz.

“Can you see that where it says Stay RJR Me?” asked Quick.

“Yes,” said Voeltz.

“Do you know he has to pay his rent on April 1st to RJR?” said Quick.

“I did not know that,” Voeltz replied.

“That could be a reminder-pay the rent. Rent is due,” said Quick.

The prosecution also addressed the absence of a motive.

“We like to know what the motive is, but we don’t necessarily find the motive because some people just kill for fun,” said BCI Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel.

Rummel also testified that bleach may have been used to clean evidence tied to the crime, a point the defense sought to discredit.

“The overwhelming odor of bleach or bleach everywhere, as you testified to yesterday, that was important enough for you to come in and testify to, correct?” said Heck.

“Yes,” said Rummel.

“But that didn’t make your report except the odor of bleach on the gun parts, correct?” asked Heck.

“Yes,” Rummel replied.

The prosecution also called an impression analyst to the stand to demonstrate that a shoe found in Isaak’s dryer matches an impression at the crime scene.

“This also lines up in the same areas with the tread pattern, the same area in the void, in the heel and also the upper part of the shoe,” said Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Fingerprint Specialist/Impression Analyst Allison Rees.

The analyst testified she was unable to conclusively say Isaak’s shoe made the impression, but there were similarities between the two.

As we conclude the first full week of testimony, we expect that the defense will begin calling witnesses sometime next week.

You can watch the trial live through our KX News app as well as through our website.