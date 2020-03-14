More Information After State of Emergency Declared for North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum has officially declared a state of emergency for North Dakota.

Burgum said the declaration gives him the ability to activate the National Guard and make any and all resources available.

North Dakota has confirmed only one case of the disease. Ten more tests were completed Friday but all were negative.

“We’re making decisions as we said based on facts, not on fear. We’ve been focusing since January on preparing not panicking and so our situation is different in North Dakota. We have one reported case. What that means is there is not one single hospitalization in any of the hospitals in North Dakota today, for the coronavirus,” said Gov. Burgum.

Burgum said they will be loosening up the requirements for being tested for coronavirus.