More than 100,000 acres burned across ND this year, a ‘dramatic’ increase from 2020

More than 100,000 acres across North Dakota have burned since January, according to data compiled by the North Dakota Forest Service and ND Department of Emergency Services.

The agencies say this was a result of nearly 1,400 fires. They compiled data through reports from local emergency managers, 911 calls and the Integrated Reporting of Wildland-Fire Information system used by fire departments.

Wildfire numbers this year “dramatically” increased when compared to data from 2020, according to State Forester Tom Claeys.

This year’s numbers, about halfway through 2021, compare to the approximate 921 fires that burned a total of 11,956 acres in 2020, most of which were human-caused.

The drought has only increased the size and intensity of fires this year.