More leaks discovered the day New Leipzig turns water back on

New Leipzig residents now have water, but there are now more problems since a major leak was fixed.

Tuesday evening, another leak was discovered after turning the water back on in the morning. Now, the city is debating shutting the water back off.

The leak was found in the rolling hills part of the town and the water has been shut off in that specific area. The city notified an outside contractor of the new leak. That contractor is expected to start working on it on Wednesday.

There are other concerns about water quality for residents. State law requires the city to send in samples of the water quality to Bismarck to ensure it’s safe to use.

“Right now, the water quality…it’s a little cloudy, it’s got a little dirt in it. But that’s the way it goes,” said resident Gregory Bruce.

Water quality tests have already been sent to the Capital City and will be conducted Tuesday and Wednesday.

The tests will determine whether or not the city will need to shut off the water again.