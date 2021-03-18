More women filling leadership roles –Sanford Health has a new Vice President of Nursing

Wendy Kopp was recently appointed as the new Vice President of Nursing at Sanford Health, Bismarck.
Kopp has quite the history, as she’s spent over 30 years total working in the field.
She’s gone from being a bedside nurse.. to a NDSU professor, and now., she has been given the great responsibility of representing and empowering the voices of nurses working in Sanford hospitals.
She tells us, it’s been a humbling experience.
“In a leadership role, it’s not something you can take for granted.
You have to make sure you work at it.
I hope I can be a role model for all young women.
All young people entering the profession.
Like I said, I would’ve never imagined myself in this position,” said Vice President of Nursing for Sanford Health-Bismarck, Wendy Kopp.
Kopp tells us she’s honored to be taking on this role, and says it will likely be her last big move in her career.