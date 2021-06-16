Morton County Commission votes to ban fireworks in county limits due to drought conditions

One day after the Mandan City Commission banned fireworks in city limits, the Morton County Commission followed suit — but for county limits.

On Wednesday, the commission voted to ban fireworks in the county through July 5 due to drought conditions.

Rural fire chiefs advised the commission to ban fireworks due to abnormally dry conditions combined with high winds.

If Morton County receives significant rain that improves the drought conditions, the commission will reassess the ban at that time, according to Public Information Officer Maxine Herr.