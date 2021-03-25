Morton County Council on Aging looking for volunteers for Meals on Wheels program

The Morton County Council on Aging is looking for some extra hands to help with its Meals on Wheels program in Mandan.

Since closing the facility for communal dining, the need for home deliveries has shot through the roof seeing, on average, 200 meals needing delivery every day.

With nine driving routes and four walking routes the group has even had to pull in staff to help out.

Activity Coordinator Billie Yantzer says with all the extra work, they’re looking for some extra volunteers in case someone is unavailable.

“Like the other day I needed three subs and I couldn’t get anybody. I mean I got a couple, but I was down to where I couldn’t get anybody else. So then a staff member has to run it. And that’s sporadic too. I might not call them. Maybe once a month or sometimes I might call them five times. And if they can’t drive it’s not a big deal, but it’s nice to have that list,” explained Yantzer.

She says if COVID numbers continue to stay low, they hope to open back up for communal meals the first Monday in May.

