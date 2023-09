MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Morton County officials are reminding residents that mobile home taxes are now due. A list compiled by the county has been posted online outlining various properties and the taxes on those properties.

County officials note the taxes have to be paid by October 15. Unpaid taxes after October 15 mean the property can be seized by the county and sold at auction November 14.

You can find more information about Morton County property taxes at the Morton County website.