Morton County Planning and Zoning looking for public input

Where do you want to see more recreational activities throughout Morton County? The county is giving you the opportunity to speak up.
An interactive map has been introduced that allows the user to click and draw where they want to see more parks.
There’s options to suggest such as hiking trails, playgrounds and even campgrounds.
Morton County Planning and Zoning Director Natalie Pierce says users should choose wherever in the county they want to see more recreational facilities.
These suggestions will provide the planning and zoning committee ideas, which could ultimately lead to you getting what you want.
Pierce said, “We’ve been trained and we have ideas about where things can go, but we don’t bike everywhere every day, we don’t walk everywhere all across town and we need people to tell us where they would like to go.”
She said so far, there has been more input in the smaller towns within the county.
To get to the interactive map: https://mortongisonline.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1a193dcdbc624ccebbb8860fb9071870