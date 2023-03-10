(KXNET) — By now, Morton County property tax revaluations should have been received by owners in New Salem, Hebron, Glen Ullin, Flasher and Captains’ Landing Township.

According to posts on the Morton County Facebook page, property owners who are facing a property value change of more than 10 percent and $3,000 will receive the notices.

If the increase is less than 10 percent and less than $3,000, no notice will have been sent.

Notices were mailed out starting March 2.

If you have received a property value increase notice and you have questions, you’re asked to contact the tax director at 701-667-3325.

Additional information is available on the Morton County government website.

Meanwhile, the Morton County Tax Director will be holding public meetings in Hebron March 14, 15, and 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Hebron City Hall Gymnasium to discuss concerns with the revaluation that took place in the city this past year.

You’re asked to bring your notice of increase with you to the meeting. No appointments needed.