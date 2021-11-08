Morton County seeks input on future of Veterans Memorial Wall

Public input is being sought on the future of the Veterans Memorial Wall at the entrance of the Morton County Courthouse as repairs and updates are now necessary.

The wall has weakened and is crumbling and breaking in several areas, according to Maxine Herr, Mandan’s public information officer.









Now, the Morton County Veterans Service Officer and Morton County Commission are asking for input moving forward with three options:

Reconstruct the wall and replace the war memorial name plates as they appear today

Erect a new type of structure to remember the war dead using the current memorial name plates

Erect a new structure without the name plates and direct people to the Morton County Historical Society for a complete list of names that can be updated online

To submit your input, click here.

The Veterans Memorial Wall was erected in 1955 to memorialize the names of all from Morton County who were killed during war.