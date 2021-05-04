Morton County Senior Centers open for in-person dining after pandemic closure

Senior Centers across Morton County have officially opened for congregate meals.

After closing their doors to their daily in-person meals people are finally welcome to come to sit down and enjoy some lunch and company.

There will however be a slight difference to the way it used to be because it’s now served to people at the table.

As a precaution, they are keeping seating limited to 50 percent, but as they put it they’re just happy to be back.

“My diabetes and stuff going up and down at home. Here it gets straightened out. So, it should help,” said James Teske, a patron, at the Mandan Senior Center.

“It was a sense of isolation. But it’s exciting now to be back. Because a lot of us had been together for a long time. And so it’s exciting to be back,” said Fran Boehn a patron, at the Mandan Senior Center.

The Mandan Senior Center Director says they saw a 30 percent increase in their in-home deliveries over the last year.