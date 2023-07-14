An afternoon view of Bowman July 14. A thick haze obscures most of the view, smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires. (KX Cam)

Hazy skies over Minot, July 14. (KX Cam).

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The same winds that helped push cloudy skies and rain out of western North Dakota have also blown in more smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires, raising the air quality levels to the “unhealthy” stage.

Right now, the EPA sensors scattered around North Dakota are showing high levels of particulates in the air which, going by official AirNow fire and smoke website reports, puts the air people are breathing outside into the “unhealthy” category.

Haze around Bismarck, July 14. (KX Cam)

KX Weather Cams in Bismarck and Minot show the hazy skies blanketing the cities, as well as other communities throughout western North Dakota.

People who have breathing issues are advised to limit their outdoor activities and exposure.

The KX Weather Team notes gusty winds up to 30 miles per hour will help push out the smoke starting Saturday, meaning some relief should be coming by Sunday.