A motorcycle accident in Williston left a 29-year-old man dead Sunday night.

North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that the fatal crash happened around 5:30 at 57th St. NW.

The driver was initiating a curve when he was thrown from the vehicle. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The crash is currently being investigated by North Dakota Highway Patrol.