BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Fargo man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a crop sprayer on Highway 31 near Raleigh on Saturday around 6:16 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the crop sprayer, a 41-year-old woman from Raleigh, was traveling south on Highway 31. While trying to turn left on 77th Street SW, the 35-year-old Fargo man, who was also traveling south on Highway 31, struck the crop sprayer with his motorcycle.

The Fargo man, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the crop sprayer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.