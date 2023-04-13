WEST FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A Fargo man was killed Wednesday evening in a crash with an SUV in West Fargo.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 31-year-old motorcyclist was turning left off Main Street when his motorcycle was hit in the rear by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from his vehicle, and was transported by ambulance to a hospital where he later died from injures sustained in the collision.

The driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old West Fargo woman, and her passenger, a 31-year-old West Fargo woman, were not injured in the crash. The driver was arrested at the scene on charges of Driving Under the Influence and Driving Under Suspension. Authorities says further criminal charges are being investigated as they continue to look into the crash.