HOWARD, S.D. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in South Dakota is urging residents to keep an eye out for mountain lions after one was seen lurking near a golf course.

The Miner County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that the animal was seen on the edge of the town of Howard, a community of about 850 people on the eastern side of the state. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks officials are investigating.

The sheriff’s office urged people to keep their children and animals out of harm’s way and to be aware of their surroundings, especially from evening to early morning.

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks has estimated the state’s mountain lion population at 277.