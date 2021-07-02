MSU president to serve on NCAA Board of Directors and as Division II Vice-Chair

Minot State University President Dr. Steve Shirley has a new role to add to his resume. He was elected the vice-chair of the NCAA Division II Presidents Council earlier this week.

Shirley will also serve on the NCAA’s Board of Governors.

Shirley believes he is the first college president from North Dakota to serve on the Board of Governors. He said he is excited to get to work with all the big topics in the NCAA.

“Just getting the chance really to work a lot more with the name, image and likeness issue and trying to create some long-term solutions there, looking forward to that,” Shirley said. “Certainly coming out of COVID and the year, year and a half that we’ve had and the major impact obviously that that’s had on college athletics.”

The Board of Governors is made up of 21 voting members, two of which are from Division II.