WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Agricultural burns in Montana are resulting in large amounts of visible smoke — which, as a result of current weather conditions, is being pushed downwards to Williston.

As WFD’s Assistant Chief of Operations Corey Johnson states in a press release, this encroaching smoke may impact high-risk populations in the city — including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. If one believes that they are at high risk due to the smoke conditions, they are advised to practice the following habits to minimize exposure:

Stay indoors when possible. Keep all doors and windows closed.

If possible, set indoor heating and air conditioning units to a recirculating mode.

While traveling in a vehicle, keep your windows rolled up, and set your heating and air conditioning to a recirculating mode.

In addition to these health hazards, Johnson notes that more visible smoke may make it difficult to determine if there is a local fire emergency. As such, it is important to keep an eye on your surroundings, and know what to do in case of an unexpected blaze. To learn more about fire evacuation plans and safety, visit this page on ND Response’s website.