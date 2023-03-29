BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Two lanes of traffic will be closed on Thursday, March 30, as Bismarck works on installing and removing key features.

According to the city’s engineering department, starting at 8:30 a.m, Century Avenue eastbound will be reduced to one lane of traffic from Arizona Drive to the bridge for the installation of a new street light pole. The closure is expected to be in place until 3:30 p.m. that day, weather permitting. Traffic speeds will be reduced to 25 MPH in the area.

Another road — Washington Street southbound at Rosser Avenue — will also be closed at 8:30 a.m. while the forestry department removes a tree on the west side of the street. Movements from Avenue B through Rosser Avenue are estimated to be restricted until noon, weather permitting.

No detour will be provided for either lane closure. For more information on these closures and the city Engineering Department, visit this page.