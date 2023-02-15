NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The return of hazardous winter weather conditions across North Dakota has led to a surge of crashes over the past 24 hours.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has attended to several crashes in the state’s Southwest region between the evening hours of Tuesday, February 14, and the early morning hours of February 15 — including crashes that resulted in property damage or personal injury.

Below is a list of the crashes that have been reported by the highway patrol over the short time period.

Property Damage Crashes

A one-vehicle crash was reported on February 14 at 1:26 p.m. (MT) on I-94 near Richardton. No further information is available at this time.

A one-vehicle crash was reported on February 14 at 2:55 p.m. (MT) on I-94 east of Dickinson. According to the highway patrol, a semi truck was heading east on I-94 traveling from Dickinson to Bismarck, when the driver lost control on the icy road, spun out, and lost traction while going downhill. The semi and trailer then jack-knifed and entered the median, coming to a stop on top of the bridge guardrail facing west. The driver was not injured, but the vehicle was towed from the scene due to severe damage to the trailer.

A one-vehicle crash was reported on February 14 at 3:55 p.m. (MT) on Highway 22 near New England. According to the highway patrol, a 2016 Freightliner Semi pulling a trailer traveling north on Highway 22 from Hettinger to Fargo was pushed by the wind, which caused the vehicle to cross both lanes and enter the west ditch facing south. The trailer stayed attached, and blocked both lanes of the highway.

A two-vehicle crash was reported on February 14, at 8:42 p.m. (MT) on the I-94 Dickinson exit ramp. No further information is available at this time.

A one-vehicle crash was reported on February 15, 9:41 a.m. (MT) on Highway 22, about 10 miles north of Dickinson. No further information is available at this time.

Injury Crashes

A two-vehicle crash was reported on February 14, at 1:44 p.m. (MT), on I-94 east of Richardton. No further information is available at this time.

A two-vehicle crash was reported on February 14, at about 4:15 p.m. (CST) on I-94 near Glen Ullin. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Volvo truck traveling east lost control and blocked the shoulder and right lanes, and was then clipped and jack-knifed by a passing International truck. The two trucks ended up blocking the entire roadway. Several other cars avoided the crash and entered the median.

In addition to these crashes, numerous other vehicles were reported to have slid into ditches along roadways in Stark, Morton, and Burleigh counties. More information regarding these crashes will be released as it becomes available.