Multiple crashes, vehicles in ditch around Minot due to poor road conditions, freezing rain

Freezing rain and icy road conditions caused several crashes around the Minot area Friday morning and afternoon.

North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers say during this time, they responded to multiple vehicles and semi-trucks in a ditch. In one case, while a trooper was controlling traffic for a driver who was in the ditch, his vehicle was struck by a commercial vehicle. Immediately after that collision, another commercial vehicle lost control and struck the patrol vehicle a second time.

No one was injured in those crashes.

Highway Patrol says crashes occurred both north and south of Minot and want to remind people to drive with caution during poor weather by maintaining safe distances and decreasing speed.