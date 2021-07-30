Multiple free entertainment options at the North Dakota State Fair

You have only Friday and Saturday to visit this year’s North Dakota State Fair, but there is still plenty of interesting things to see, do and hear.

One of the big attractions is all of the free entertainment options. There are eight free stages spread across the fair grounds.

The stages feature a variety of entertainment, ranging from live music to a jet pack circus to even a stunt dog show. Shows at these stages start daily at 12:30 p.m.

“We’ve got the Honey Bears down at stage one and different place,” Renae Korslien, General Manager, said. “But we have some of the same good ones too we have that Water Jet Pack Circus out there, if you haven’t seen that you must go see it, I haven’t even been there so I have to get in there too.”

For all the free entertainment options and times, visit the North Dakota State Fair website.