Munitions being detonated as evidence in pipeline lawsuit

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, provided by Morton County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Cannon Ball, N.D. A federal judge on Monday, July 6, 2020 sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. (Morton County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Munitions were set to be detonated as attorneys attempt to gather evidence in a federal lawsuit by a Dakota Access pipeline protester who was injured in a skirmish with law enforcement officers during the height of demonstrations against the pipeline.

Sophia Wilansky claims police targeted her with a concussion grenade in November 2016. Law enforcement maintains she was injured by a propane canister that protesters had rigged to explode.

Morton County has obtained up to five munitions to be deployed in the presence of an expert Monday. Opponents fear an oil leak could pollute the Missouri River, but the developer, Energy Transfer, maintains the pipeline is safe.