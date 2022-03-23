Wade Carlton Bison is facing additional charges in connection with the fatal hit-and-run in Mandan Monday that killed 77-year-old Erwin Geigle.

The Mandan Police Wednesday said Bison, 39, is being charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, terrorizing, reckless endangerment, driving a vehicle while license or privilege is suspended or revoked and criminal mischief in connection with the death of Erwin Geigle on March 21.

Bison will appear in court later Wednesday morning. His Tuesday virtual court appearance was interrupted when he apparently became angry and threw his iPad.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.