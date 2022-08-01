BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Below is a chronology of events over the past three years from the killings at the RJR Maintenance and Management building to Chad Isaak’s conviction and recent death:

April 1, 2019: Police investigate four bodies found around 7:30 a.m. at the RJR Maintenance and Management building in Mandan.

April 2, 2019: Mandan Police identify the four people killed at RJR as Robert Fakler, Adam Fuehrer, William Cobb and Lois Cobb. All four work at RJR.

April 4, 2019: Mandan Police announce they have arrested Washburn resident Chad Isaak in connection with the four deaths at RJR.

April 5, 2019: Chad Isaak makes his first court appearance. Bond is set at $1 million cash. A preliminary hearing is set for May 13.

May 9, 2019: Chad Isaak’s preliminary hearing is moved to August 12.

August 9, 2019: Chad Isaak waives his preliminary hearing and submits a plea of Not Guilty to murder, other charges. A two-week trial is scheduled for March 2-13, 2020.

November 14, 2019: Isaak’s attorney files documents asking that large amounts of evidence be tossed on various grounds. Isaak’s attorney also asks for a change of venue due to substantial pretrial publicity.

December 3, 2019: Isaak’s trial is moved to September 2020.

December 11, 2019: Isaak asks for a new judge in his trial. Judge James Hill had been assigned the case. It now goes to Judge David Reich. A new trial date is also set for November 30 – December 11, 2020.

July 1, 2020: Chad Isaak argues for evidence to be thrown out, saying some searches were conducted without probable cause. He also asks to have the trial moved out of Morton County, saying the extensive media coverage would hurt his right to a fair trial. The next day, Judge Reich denies the change of venue request and on July 10 denies the motion to suppress evidence.

November 13, 2020: Chad Isaak’s murder trial is delayed again, moved to June 7, 2021.

April 30, 2021: Chad Isaak’s defense attorney, Robert Quick, withdraws from the case, citing a conflict of interest. The secondary counsel to the cases, the Vogel Law firm, also withdraws.

May 5, 2021: Chad Isaak tells Judge David Reich he is thinking of defending himself at his trial.

May 11, 2021: Judge Reich allows Robert Quick to withdraw as defense attorney for Chad Isaak, but denies the Vogel Law firm’s request to withdraw. Isaak’s trial is also moved again to August 2.

August 2, 2021: Jury selection begins in the Chad Isaak trial.

August 4, 2021: Opening statements are made in Isaak’s trial. Testimony begins.

August 19, 2021: Closing arguments are heard in the Chad Isaak trial.

August 20, 2021: Chad Isaak is found guilty on all charges.

October 4, 2021: Sentencing for Chad Isaak is set for December 28. A pre-sentence investigation is ordered.

December 28, 2021: Chad Isaak is sentenced to four life terms in prison without the possibility of parole.

July 5, 2022: Chad Isaak appeals his murder convictions to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

July 31, 2022: Chad Isaak dies in prison from a self-inflicted injury.