Murder investigation now underway following ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire death last week in Minot

Minot police say the remains found in a “suspicious” vehicle fire on June 3 are of a woman, and her death is now being investigated as a murder.

A police report says due to “extreme circumstances,” positive identification of the woman won’t be made until DNA results are back, but that they’ve been in contact with family members of the presumed victim.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 701-852-0111 or on Crime Stoppers at

701-852-7463 and reference case #21-15675. Callers can remain anonymous.