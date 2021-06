Two men accused of murder in Bismarck plead not guilty and are headed to trial.

Devante Evans and Kevin Hartson both pled not guilty in court on Friday.

The two men are accused of killing 26-year-old Reonardo Alexis in his apartment on March 28.

The men fled to Arizona after the crime and were captured in early April.

The trial is scheduled for September. They each face a life sentence if convicted.