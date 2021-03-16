N.D. National Guard reaches one-year anniversary of COVID-19 response operations

It’s been exactly one year since the North Dakota National Guard started COVID-19 response operations, making it the longest state mobilization in history.

Soldiers all across the state have spent time away from their families and have even suffered losses of their own, while serving.

The North Dakota National Guard has logged over 97,000 personnel-days in support of this mission.

Despite the sacrifice, Joint Operations Battle Captain, Ryan Boom tells us him and his fellow guardsmen are happy to do their part.

“To get the tests out there, to encourage mask-wearing.

To be a part of the vaccine support..

As we look back at this last year, I think that.. and in the future, we’ll be very proud to say we were part of the way we stopped this pandemic from continuing,” said Boom.

Today, about 240 Soldiers and Airmen remain on COVID-19 duty.

We’re told, as of right now, the North Dakota National Guard currently does not have any plans to reduce the number of soldiers on FEMA orders.