BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Members of North Dakota’s National Guard were recognized for their year-long service in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) mission along the southwest border.

Under the direction of the U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North, the 957th Engineer Company’s mission was to assist the CBP by providing detection and monitoring support.

This mission-enhancing support enabled CBP agents to conduct their law enforcement mission more efficiently.



About 125 Guard Soldiers served on this mission. And to each one of them, we can only say this: From everyone here at KX, thank you for your service, and all that you do.