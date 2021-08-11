N.D. Voters First is getting the public involved with redistricting

Detailed 2020 U.S. Census data is getting released Thursday, and this summer and fall, a committee of legislators will utilize the data to redraw North Dakota’s 47 legislative districts.

North Dakota Voters First is an organization trying to involve more people in the process by having them attend the redistricting meetings in person or virtually.

Census data shows that the state has grown by about 100-thousand residents, and more people are migrating from rural areas to population centers.

This means that many rural districts will become larger geographical areas. NDVF is pushing for split districts for state representatives.

NDVF hopes that by engaging the public….the redistricting committee will respect existing city, county, reservation, and school boundaries, and keep communities of interest together.

We will have more information on NDVF later this morning.