Name of man killed in Dickinson Police-involved shooting released

The man who died after being involved in a shooting with Dickinson Police on Monday morning has been identified as 35-year-old Xavier A. Kilby.

More information about the shooting has also been released by Chief Dustin Dassinger.

Dassinger says several 911 calls came in from the Lincoln Meadows Apartment complex about a woman screaming and Xavier assaulting her in the parking lot. He says just before police arrived, Xavier took the woman into the ground-level apartment while another male remained outside.

Police say upon arrival, they could hear the woman screaming from the apartment, then heard a single gunshot.

Two officers went onto the patio of the apartment, saw Xavier with a gun in the living room and asked him to drop the gun. Police say he didn’t comply and instead shot the gun, causing police to fire their weapons.

Xavier died from the shots.

Police say several children were inside the apartment, and officers rushed them from the scene. The woman had a gunshot wound they believe to have been caused by Xavier. She was transported by ambulance to St. Alexius Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other male in the parking lot was later learned to also have been assaulted and injured by

Xavier.

One of the children removed from the apartment had a cut on his foot from broken glass.

Police say Xavier had previously been in a relationship with the woman, and there were prior incidents of domestic violence. A restraining order prohibiting contact with the woman had been granted by the Southwest Judicial District Court on April 30, but Xavier had not been located to be served prior to this incident.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Amy Coltrane for the woman involved in this incident to help cover medical bills. As of publishing time, $13,815 of a $20,000 goal has been raised. Click here to donate.