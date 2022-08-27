BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in McKenzie County on August 26.

According to the NDHP, at about 6:00 a.m., Errol Malone Jr., a 24-year-old Minot man, was driving west on McKenzie County 28th St NW (about five miles east of Watford City) when he failed to travel across a left curve and drove off the roadway to the right. His vehicle overturned in the north ditch and struck a fence.

Malone was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.