WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The name of the 18-year-old man who fled police and died after colliding with an SUV in Williston has been released.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was William Chamley, an 18-year-old Williston resident.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chamley fled police on his motorcycle after police tried to pull him over, causing a pursuit where he was seen driving recklessly at high rates of speed and attempting to pass cars in the wrong lane of travel.

Due to unsafe driving conditions, the police made the decision to terminate the pursuit.

Minutes later, Williston Police received a report of an accident on University Avenue involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Reports state that following the pursuit, Chamley headed north on University Avenue and collided with an SUV that was making a left turn off a private driveway.

Chamley, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. While the driver of the SUV received minor injuries.