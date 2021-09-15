Name released of trooper involved in early September shooting

The North Dakota Highway Patrol officer involved in the Sept. 7 shooting death of a Montana man has been identified as Steven Mayer.
According to Highway Patrol, Mayer was assisting Morton County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursue a reckless driving call that began near Hebron.
Authorities say spike strips deflated one of the tires, slowing the van down. A pursuit maneuver by officers brought the vehicle to a stop. At that point, deputies gave the driver several commands to put his hands up. According to the authorities, the man had a gun.
Neither the Morton County Sheriff nor a Highway Patrol Major could say how deputies knew the driver had a gun — just that he did.
Craig Knutson, of Billings, was killed by a single round from Mayer’s weapon.
Authorities say they recovered a revolver from the scene.
The incident is under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is standard policy in situations like this.