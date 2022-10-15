WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The names of the two passengers involved in a crash on October 14 approximately 17 miles west of Williston have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP).

According to the NDHP, the accident took place at approximately 4:20 p.m. on October 14. A Belcourt couple, Elmer and Theresa Parisien were traveling southbound on the 4800 block of 153rd Avenue Northwest (County Road 5), when their vehicle entered a ditch, struck a tree, and rolled before resting on its wheels.

Theresa suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston. Elmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.