(KXNET) — You can now buy Narcan as an over-the-counter product at the grocery store.

Coborn’s Inc., owner of Case Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, and Coborn’s Foods, said the Narcan will be available for purchase at the customer service counters in the three stores.

In March, the Food and Drug Administration approved Emergent BioSolution’s Narcan to be sold without a prescription. The nasal spray contains the drug naloxone which works quickly to reverse an opioid overdose in minutes.

The effect of the spray is temporary, which is why it’s important to call 911 immediately for further medical treatment.

“This addition to the stores gives guests and the local community access to potentially lifesaving medication,” Coborn’s Inc. stated in a news release. Access to Narcan, according to the release, gives, “caregivers, family members, and friends, the crucial opportunity to save their loved one’s life in case of an emergency.”