BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today we celebrate a long-standing tradition that brings communities together and gives old items new life.

Welcome to August 12th on the National Day Calendar. Today, we’re rolling up our garage doors for National Garage Sale Day.

Garage sales have a fascinating history, dating back to shipyard sales of the 18th century. But it was during the suburban boom of post-World War II America that the modern garage sale was born, quickly becoming a neighborhood tradition. They were not only a way to declutter, but also a social event that brought communities together. National Garage Sale Day, held on the second Saturday of August each year, celebrates this cherished tradition.

It’s a day to find hidden gems, breathe new life into pre-loved items, and even make a few extra dollars — but more than that, it’s about the thrill of the hunt and the joy of the find. So today, take a stroll around your neighborhood. Who knows what treasures you might stumble upon?