National Guard helicopters deployed to Medora as Burgum declares statewide fire emergency

Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide wildfire emergency on Thursday evening, just minutes after the town of Medora was called to evacuate due to growing fire and smoke.

In a press release, Burgum said the North Dakota National Guard will deploy two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to help fight the Medora fire. The U.S. Forest Service, with the North Dakota Forest Service, requested the National Guard helicopters with water buckets to help.

Local, state and federal agencies are responding, including the North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Department of Emergency Services and a National Guard ground support crew.

